High profile Harrogate business figure gets new job at Scottish bus company

Alex Hornby has been appointed Group Managing Director of McGill’s Group after eight years as CEO of Transdev Blazefield, the owners of Harrogate Bus Company.

A well-known champion of the importance of public transport for the UK economy and tackling climate change, Mr Hornby’s time as CEO in Harrogate had seen him working towards replace Harrogate Bus Company’s entire fleet with new zero emission electric vehicles.

The 41-year-old will report to the group board at McGill’s Group, including owners Sandy and James Easdale, and chief executive Ralph Roberts.

On securing the new role on May 4, Mr Hornby tweeted: “Thrilled to finally share my news that I’ll be taking on the role of Group MD at the UK’s biggest independent bus group - McGills - running 500 buses and joining 2000+ colleagues across Scotland.

"I have huge respect for this ambitious, growing business - exciting times lie ahead!”

McGill’s Group has seen substantial growth in the last two years in Scotland’s central belt, acquiring Xplore Dundee from National Express in 2021 followed by First Scotland East, including the Bright Bus open-top tour operation in Edinburgh.

Mr Hornby said: “I am hugely excited at the opportunity to manage a class-leading, successful and ambitious organisation and one of the largest operators of zero-emission electric fleets in the country.”