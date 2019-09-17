High number of burglaries in Harrogate - what we know about the incidents so far

Harrogate police officers have issued a warning to residents to stay vigilant after reporting a high number of burglaries in the town.

Spate of mindless vandalism and intimidation in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate

The details of a number of separate, unrelated incidents have emerged from police over the last month, including:

- An attempted burglary which took place overnight on September 13 in the Stonecrop Avenue area, and one report of suspect circumstances where two men were seen acting suspiciously in the Hartwith Drive area of Harrogate.

- A burglary on Avenue Terrace, Starbeck, on August 30, at around 11.40am. A man entered the property before taking a handbag belonging to the victim, who was present at the time.

- A burglary on Cold Bath Place on August 31, between 1.30am and 11am.

These are all of the road closures in Harrogate during the UCI Road World Championships

Harrogate Police said in a statement: "Harrogate is experiencing a high number of burglaries currently, which we are working hard to address. The offenders are predominantly looking for insecure premises, so please ensure that your house is locked

"If you have any footage from CCTV or doorbell cameras in relation to the recent burglaries, please ensure to call 101 - it may hold key information to assist our investigation."

North Yorkshire Police has also issued advice to residents in light of the spate of burglaries.

A spokesperson said: "Our advice would be to check your home security and ensure doors and windows are locked. If you have an alarm, ensure you set it if you are going to be away from your property for any period of time, and consider leaving lights on.

This is how Harrogate's emergency services will cope with closures and disruption during the UCI cycling championships

"Also ensure that any outbuildings, garages and sheds are locked and secure. Keep your keys and any valuable belongings safe and out of view."