High-end supermarket hailed ‘Waitrose of the North’ in Ripon closes doors for final time after 16 exceptional years

After more than 16 years serving the community, a much-loved, family-owned high-end supermarket in Ripon has closed its doors for the final time.

Booths, located on Marshall Way, closed for the final time at 4pm on Sunday, July 20.

It was confirmed in May that the 'Waitrose of the North' would close after 16 years in the city and be replaced by a Tesco store.

A spokesperson at Booths said: “Closing any Booths store is always a difficult decision and we'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to our colleagues and customers for their support over the years.

“We'd love to welcome you to any of our other Booths stores across Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and Cheshire.”

Its premises in the Marshall Way development, which is also home to Fatface, Poundstretcher and Next, will be taken by global retail giant Tesco.

An official opening date for the new store has not been set.