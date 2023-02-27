Hidden gem of Indie businesses at Knaresborough rail station highlighted by Northern in new campaign

Hidden gem at Knaresborough railway station - The micropub Track & Sleeper is only one of the great independent businesses on the platform. The picture shows popular local musicians Paul Mirfin and Rufus Beckett performing.

Train operator Northern is highlighting some of its station offerings that might make people want to stay a while.

Among the stations being highlighted by Northern is Knaresborough's.

Many people already known the vibrant nature of the town’s indie sector located round the market place.

But fewer, perhaps, realise that strength is also reflected in its railway station whose platform plays host to a vibrant little community of independent businesses.

Passengers - or visitors - can enjoy a cuppa from the friendly team at The Old Ticket Office or wet their whistle at micropub Track & Sleeper operated by Gorilla Brewing on platform two serving craft beer, real ales, ciders and gins.

There's also the aptly-named Northernline Antiques which promises an eclectic mix of vintage items, collectables, ceramics, furniture and artwork.Sister business Northernline Art shares the same premises and offers a range of craft workshops, from potter's wheel classes to mosaic making.

Mark Powles, Northern’s customer and commercial director, said: "We have so many wonderful independent businesses that continue to breathe new life into our network of more than 500 stations.

“As well as being places where people catch the train, we also want to create and be part of the local community.”

Knaresborough is in good company in being highlighted by the rail operator.