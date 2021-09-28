Here’s how one Masham brewery is marking Cask Ale Week
Masham brewery T&R Theakston is to mark Cask Ale Week by bringing together leading figures from the beer and hospitality trades through a light-hearted panel discussion on Friday (October 1) at 6pm.
Compered by Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, Cask Meets Craft is free to attend and is aimed at people working within the on- and off-trade, as well as passionate cask and modern craft beer fans.
Sitting on the panel alongside Simon Theakston, joint managing director of Theakston Brewery, will be Cat Fergusson, editor of The OnTrade Preview; Greg Hobbs, co-founder and head brewer at Five Points Brewing, and Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns.
Mr Theakston said: “We’ve always said that we consider ourselves to be the original craft brewer, so what better way to celebrate that heritage than by gathering some of the beer and hospitality industries’ most influential figures to discuss how, in many respects, cask ale and modern craft beer are very compatible with one another and to see what each can learn from the other.”
To register, go to: https://app.livestorm.co/t-r-theakston-ltd/cask-meets-craft.