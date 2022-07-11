Here’s how Harrogate BID is promoting the town at the Great Yorkshire Show

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager for Harrogate Business Improvement District.

The organisation is sharing a stand with Destination Harrogate to promote its own summer trails, campaigns and activities, as well as showcasing the town’s retail, hospitality and leisure offer.

Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman said: “Over the four days of the show, we will be engaging with visitors to encourage them to pay a visit to Harrogate town centre whilst they are in the area, or at a future date.

“We know many people come to the Great Yorkshire Show but never set foot in the town centre, hence us joining forces with Destination Harrogate to tell them what they are missing.

“We want to give town-centre businesses the opportunity promote any deals or campaigns that they may have over the week of the Great Yorkshire Show, or in the coming weeks. We have also created a dedicated webpage where these deals will be showcased.

“As part of our engagement, which will be fun and interactive, we will also be giving visitors the chance to win prizes and giveaways, which we see as an incentive to visit the town centre.”

Businesses interested in promoting special offers are asked to email the Harrogate BID team at [email protected]