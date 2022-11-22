Here’s everything you need to know about Harrogate’s Destination Christmas events this year

Destination Harrogate: Harrogate – and district – truly is the place to be this festive season with the greatest number of Christmas events and activities designed to delight families, shoppers and businesses.

Brought to you by Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), local community groups and businesses themselves, there is a spectacular list of things not to miss.

In conjunction with Destination Harrogate, the Harrogate Advertiser has put together the ultimate guide to enjoying all this festive fun.

Most of the following highlights are timed to be launched at the start of December in just more than a week’s time – but the good news is some are already under way.

Top Ten Harrogate Christmas events and attractions

1 Harrogate Christmas Fayre

Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 11

Destination Harrogate is bringing back Harrogate Christmas Fayre, which launched in 2021, bigger and better for 2022 - with a great variety of stall in the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place in Harrogate town centre where shoppers can browse for Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal foodie treats.

Delivered by Market Place Europe, this traditional Christmas market will take place in the town centre and will offer an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 The Christmas Road Train

Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 11

The Candy Cane Express is back for 2022, to transport festive revellers around Harrogate town centre, co-funded by Harrogate BID.

3 Ferris Wheel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 11

Located opposite Bettys between Parliament Street and Cambridge Crescent where the helter skelter stood last year, an illuminated giant 32m Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate town centre and the surrounding area.

4 Ice Skating Rink

Friday, December 2 to Tuesday January 3Located in Crescent Gardens, an outdoor ice skating rink will be accompanied by an après ski bar offering seasonal treats and refreshments

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Christmas CarouselFriday, December 2 to Tuesday January 3

A traditional carousel, together with children’s fairground rides, will add to the Christmas attractions in Crescent Gardens, provided by Events By Cynosure and supported by Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks and Environmental Services team.

6 Artisan Christmas Market

Saturday, December 3-Sunday, December 4 plus Saturday, December 10-Sunday, December 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Bird Made artisan market will take up residence in Harrogate’s lovely Valley Gardens for the first two weekends in December with jewellery, crafts and gifts from local traders, adding to the unique Christmas shopping experience in the heart of the town.

7 Harrogate Father Christmas Experience

Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 24

Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate is being transformed into the fabulous Elf Village complete with a massive Christmas Tree in Harrogate, Father Christmas’ Tipi, the Cocoa Cafe, an Elf Workshop, an Escape Room Santa Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by Enchanticas. Sponsored by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

8 North Pole Post Office

From now until Saturday, December 24

Located at Harrogate International Festivals office on Cheltenham Parade, children can post their letters at the North Pole Post Office which has had a magical makeover by the elves, and they’ll make sure your letter gets to the man himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Harrogate's Magical Panto

From now until Sunday, January 15

One of the most popular cultural events of the year, Harrogate Theatre's family-friendly pantomine this year sees a production of Aladdin.

10 Glow's spectacular festive lights at RHS Harlow Carr

Advertisement Hide Ad

From now until Friday, December 30

RHS Harlow Carr transforms in November and December into magical evenings to showcase the garden as the spectacular light show, Glow.

Further afield: Across Harrogate District

An amazing array of Christmas activities and experiences are taking place throughout the wider district, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough Christmas Market will take place in the Market Place on Saturday, December 3-Sunday, December 4 for a fabulous weekend of tradition and mulled wine

The Swinton Estate near Masham which is hosting a series of seasonal events from wreath making to festive afternoon teas.

It will also host Christmas lunch courses at the Cookery School to delicious Christmas dining options and festive residential packages.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden near Ripon will hosts “Music and Lights” throughout December, where visitors can take in the beauty of the abbey ruins illuminated in colour and sing along to carols, with live musical performances on selected dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And don’t miss The Christmas Adventure and Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park near Spofforth.