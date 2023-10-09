News you can trust since 1836
Here is a list of all the restaurants offering exclusive discounts during Harrogate Restaurant Week – including The Ivy, Pizza Express and Bettys

The popular Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week returns this week, offering exclusive discounts at some of the best restaurants in the area.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST- 3 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
The ‘Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week’ will be taking place across the Harrogate district from today (9 October) till Sunday, October 15.

Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £10, £15, £20 and £30 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.

Helen Suckling, Partnership and Commercial Manager at Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Restaurant Week to the Harrogate area for a second time this year.

The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week returns this week, offering discounts at some of the best restaurants in the areaThe Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week returns this week, offering discounts at some of the best restaurants in the area
"The feedback we received from February’s event was very positive and, in extending the time that diners are given to enjoy Restaurant Week, we’re also extending the opportunity to boost business for our food and hospitality trade at a traditionally quieter time of the year.”

Here is a list of all the restaurants who are taking part and what they are offering…

Heal – cake and coffee for two people for £10

Bettys – cream tea for £10

The Inn at South Stainley – two drinks from the Spritz Menu for £10

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – lunch with a drink for £10

Pizza Express – a classic pizza and a regular soft drink for £15

How Steam Gorge – Adventurous Afternoon Tea for £15

Banyan – two courses from the special menu for £15

Revolucion de Cuba – three tapas and a cocktail for £15

West Park – two courses from the special menu for £15

Royal Oak, Ripon – two courses from the special menu for £15

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – two course evening meal for £15

The Harrogate Inn – two courses from the special menu for £15

The Fat Badger – shepherds pie and a pint of San Miguel for £15

The Pickled Sprout – any stone baked pizza with a pint of Peroni for £15

Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen – Ultimate Sunday Brunch for £20

Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen – three course early bird dinner for £20

The Orchid – early taster menu for £20

The Inn at South Stainley – starter and main course for £20

Tannin Level – three courses from the midweek or lunch menu for £20

Piccolino – two courses for £20

Hotel du Vin – two courses with a complimentary glass of Prosecco or soft drink for £20

William & Victoria – two courses for £20

Giggling Squid – two courses for £20

Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park – two courses and a glass of Prosecco for £20

DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel – moules and frites with a complimentary glass of Prosecco or a soft drink for £20

Banyan – three courses from the special menu for £20

Cote Harrogate – two courses and a drink for £20

Revolucion de Cuba – four tapas with five churros and a cocktail for £20

West Park Hotel – three courses for £20

Royal Oak, Ripon – three courses from the special menu for £20

Hotel du Vin – two course Sunday lunch with a glass of house wine for £30

Cardamom Black – three tier sharing stand for two with two glasses of wine for £30

The Ivy – three courses from the set menu for £30

How Stean Gorge – Scenic Adventures with a sourdough sandwich for two people for £30

Estabulo – unlimited dinner for £30

Three’s A Crowd – three courses and a glass of wine for £30

The Orchid – gourmet set menu for two for £30 per person

For more information, visit https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week

