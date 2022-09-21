Here are the events taking place for Harrogate Beer Week that you must attend

Harrogate Beer Week highlight - Brewers from Cold Bath Brewing Co, Roosters, Turning Point and Harrogate Brewing Co are joining forces for a collaborative tasting evening at The Devonshire Tap House from 7pm on Wednesday, September 21.

An annual town-wide celebration of Harrogate's craft beer, brewing heritage and beer in the community, this fabulous annual festival is sponsored by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and created by Harrogate-based Rachel Auty - founder of beer equality project Women On Tap and head of marketing at Brew York.

Harrogate Beer Week: Events Diary for rest of this week

Wednesday, September 21, 7.00pm-9.00pm

All 'round the Dev, Harrogate Beer Week Collaborative Tasting Evening

The Devonshire Tap House 10 Devonshire Place, Harrogate

A Harrogate Beer week special collaborative beer tasting session at The Devonshire Tap House 10 Devonshire Place, Harrogate including Roosters, Turning Point, Cold Bath Brewing CO and Harrogate Brewing Co.

Wednesday, September 21, 7.00pm-10.00pm

Charcuterie and Beer Pairing in the Tipi at Cedar Court HotelThe Cedar Court Hotel pairs with Cold Bath Brewing Co for a special evening of charcuterie meat and cheese boards in the fabulous tipi.

Thursday, September 22, 8.00pm-9:30pm

An Evening of Beers and the Hops That Make Them at Roosters Tap Room

Roosters Brewery Tap Room at Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Avenue presents a brief history of hops and a tutored walk through six different beers and the hop varieties with Rooster’s Head Brewer and self-proclaimed hop geek, Ol Fozard.

Thursday, September 22, 7.00pm-11.00pm

Battle Of The Breweries at The Disappearing Chin

Meanwood and Piglove breweries, both from Leeds, are visiting Harrogate for a friendly competition with each other.

Tickets include all beer and an evening with both breweries talking about their beer.

Sunday, September 25, 3.00pm-11.30pm

Live Music at Major Tom's Social

A chilled Sunday afternoon of live music & beer act at Major Tom's Social on The Ginnel.

All week events

Harrogate Beer Tour with a visit to five of Harrogate's best and most unique bars on offer ranging from a micro pub to a brewery - booking advised.

North v South tap takeover at The Harrogate Tap.

Design a pump clip for a new beer at the Tap on Tower Street as Oliver of Roosters and Kayleigh of The Tap work to create a beer for Halloween.

Cask classics v keg kings at the Little Ale House as customers are invited to sample classic casks beers and modern keg bangers.

Catch fish n chip restaurant in Harrogate presents beer and fish dish pairings with with Richard Park from The Little Ale House.

Harrogate Beer Week founder Rachel Auty said: “ I’m incredibly proud of the beer scene we have in Harrogate.

"The festival is a spotlight on the very best of what’s on offer in Harrogate and is created and delivered by people who live and work here.

"Last year’s inaugural Harrogate Beer Week comprised 37 events in seven days in 13 venues.

"We attracted more than 1,000 participants and generated £20,000 direct spend in the town.

"The town boasts some of the UK's leading innovators in brewing and a truly unique portfolio of indie bars and taprooms.

"My hope is the week will become an annual flagship event proven to deliver direct benefit to the whole town, not just Harrogate’s fantastic independent beer and food sector.”