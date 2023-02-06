News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Harrogate Christmas Market which was awarded with the Tourism Award in 2015

Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards over the years

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards will return later this year to celebrate the district's best firms and entrepreneurs at a glittering event.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:13pm

We have taken a look through our archives and found these pictures of people enjoying the event from over the years...

1. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards

David Lister and his daughter Grace of Lister's Farm Shop receive their Best Rural Business of the Year Award in 2017

Photo: Adrian Murray

Photo Sales

2. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards

Heather Parry Managing Director of The Yorkshire Event Centre is presented with The Business Personality of the Year Award by Sally Appleton in 2016

Photo: Adrian Murray

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards

Members of staff from Chameleon Technology who were awarded the Technology Award in 2018

Photo: Adrian Murray

Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards

Ben Poole of The Travel Journal who was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4