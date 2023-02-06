Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards over the years

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards will return later this year to celebrate the district's best firms and entrepreneurs at a glittering event.
We have taken a look through our archives and found these pictures of people enjoying the event from over the years...
David Lister and his daughter Grace of Lister's Farm Shop receive their Best Rural Business of the Year Award in 2017
Photo: Adrian Murray
Heather Parry Managing Director of The Yorkshire Event Centre is presented with The Business Personality of the Year Award by Sally Appleton in 2016
Photo: Adrian Murray
Members of staff from Chameleon Technology who were awarded the Technology Award in 2018
Photo: Adrian Murray
Ben Poole of The Travel Journal who was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022
Photo: Gerard Binks