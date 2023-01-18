A number of businesses across Harrogate have recently been visited by the Food Standards Agency and we reveal which ones have received a five star rating for their food hygiene.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

1. Bambinos Located at 6 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT | Last Inspection: 13 January 2023 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Roland's Harrogate Located at 23 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU | Last Inspection: 8 December 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Phranakhon Thai Tapas Located at 33 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Last Inspection: 2 December 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Folk Coffee House Located at 77 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8BE | Last Inspection: 29 November 2022 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales