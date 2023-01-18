News you can trust since 1836
A number of businesses across Harrogate have recently been visited by the Food Standards Agency and we reveal which ones have received a five star rating for their food hygiene.

By Lucy Chappell
9 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 5:09pm

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

1. Bambinos

Located at 6 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT | Last Inspection: 13 January 2023

Photo: Google Maps

2. Roland's Harrogate

Located at 23 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU | Last Inspection: 8 December 2022

Photo: Google Maps

3. Phranakhon Thai Tapas

Located at 33 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Last Inspection: 2 December 2022

Photo: Google Maps

4. Folk Coffee House

Located at 77 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8BE | Last Inspection: 29 November 2022

Photo: Google Maps

