Henshaws placement student inspires colleagues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dora has been learning the skills of the hospitality trade as part of the team at Starling, where owner Simon Midgeley says she has also had a lot to teach her colleagues, thanks to her positivity and can-do attitude.

Simon said: “We are proud to have been able to provide the opportunity for Dora to learn and grow and the return benefits for us and our team have been huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dora always arrives with an amazing smile, a strong work ethic and incredible get up and go, which has been inspiring for all of us.

Dora (centre) with colleagues at Starling Harrogate

“We love having Dora with us and we are genuinely a better team for it,” he added.

Dora is Starling’s fifth placement student from Henshaws and Simon said he hoped the collaboration would continue.

“The student placement programme brings huge benefits for us, as well as for the student we are training, and we would encourage other businesses to consider getting involved in the scheme,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Larkman of Henshaws Specialist College said: “Businesses like Starling, who provide high quality and well-supported placements for our students, make a hugely positive impact on their long term training and career prospects.

“The Starling team’s experience with Dora is a wonderful example of how this can be a win-win situation by introducing an extra dynamic into an organisation which can be rewarding and inspiring.”