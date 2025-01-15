Hempsons sponsor new charity single highlighting the care sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hempsons, leading health, social care, and charity lawyers, are proud sponsors of ‘Who Cares?’ a new song highlighting the care industry. Proceeds from the sale of the song will go to The Care Workers’ Charity.

‘Who Cares?’, performed by Ivor Novello-nominated singer/songwriter Boo Hewerdine, was co-written with iCG Marketing Executive Brian Johnson. The pair have had previous success with a collaboration that reached No.1 in an iTunes chart in New Zealand.

“When I joined iCG over a year ago, I mentioned to the chair, Mike Padgham, that I wrote songs in my spare time,” said Brian. “He immediately said, “We need a song for the care sector!”. Over the next few months, whilst getting to grips with my new job, I began to develop a lyric that tried to capture ‘moments’ from the lives of carers and the people they care for. The phrase ‘Who Cares?’ seemed to work well for the chorus, so slowly it came together.”

Armed with the words, Brian approached his friend Boo Hewerdine, who has had songs recorded by kd lang, The Corrs and Eddi Reader, and has been described by BBC Music as “one of Britain’s most consistently accomplished songwriters”.

Who Cares? charity single cover

“We began writing together during lockdown, just after Brian attended a songwriting workshop I’d run,” said Boo. “We seemed to click immediately and have written a number of songs together over the years - a couple of which appeared on my EP release ‘Singularities’. One of the songs, ‘The Night is Young’ is now one of my favourites and I perform it at nearly every gig.”

They worked together on ‘Who Cares?’ in the same way as they usually do, via Zoom. “Boo is based in Glasgow and I’m in North Yorkshire,” said Brian. “Due to my day job and Boo’s various touring and recording commitments, we don’t get together in the same room that often, but we found remote collaboration works for us. We met up online as usual for ‘Who Cares?’ and within an hour Boo had come up with a beautiful melody to accompany the words.”

The final track has Boo singing and playing guitar, backed by top session musician Euan Burton on double bass, and features North Yorkshire-based community choir Sing Out! South Craven.

Philippa Doyle, head of social care at Hempsons, said, “As a specialist social care firm, we are very aware of the difficulties facing the providers and their staff, and it’s important to us to offer support and raise awareness.”

Carers featured in the Who Cares? music video

‘Who Cares?’, distributed by Horus Music, is available to purchase as a digital download at Bandcamp: https://thecareworkerscharity.bandcamp.com/track/who-cares

You can download the video here: https://we.tl/t-ywrZm72yI6

You can also link to the video here: https://www.independentcaregroup.co.uk