Head of Harrogate legal firm’s children’s department 'proud' to win Lawyer of the Year in Northern Powerhouse Awards

Judges selected Jones Myers partner, Kate Banerjee as ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in the coveted Private Client category of the Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards from an 11-strong shortlist of top lawyers across the North of England in the inaugural awards.

With almost three decades of experience in children law, Kate has extensive expertise in international child abduction with specialisms including contact, residence, and adoption.

“I am proud and honoured to receive this prestigious recognition which is attributable to the commitment of our highly experienced and respected team,” she said.

“An enormous and heartfelt ‘thank you’ to my colleagues who consistently provide the best bespoke solutions for our valued clients.”

Kate’s work has also been recognised in the latest Legal 500 rankings as a "standout children’s solicitor” and Leading Individual.

Richard Peaker, Jones Myers managing partner, said: “Kate is widely respected as a leader in her field at home and overseas.

"This high-profile award is extremely well deserved.

“The accolade reflects the wider team’s dedication and expertise and underpins Jones Myers standing as a top-ranking, niche family law practice which has maintained its number 1 position in the legal guides for over two decades.”

Jones Myers reputation for dealing with complex cases and securing successful outcomes in reported cases involving courts at all levels, is widely acknowledged.

Succeeding with the most complex cases, the 12-strong children’s team at Jones Myers provides all aspects of private and public children law and is at the forefront of new areas of law including deprivation of a child’s liberty.

The department also achieves a consistently high success rate in international child abduction matters across Hague and non-Hague countries.

The latest Legal 500 Guide consolidates Jones Myers reputation as the “leading matrimonial finance firm in Yorkshire, with outstanding individuals and unparalleled strength in depth.”