Hat-trick of new starters move to Harrogate conveyancing specialist

Yorkshire-based LCF Residential, which is the specialist conveyancing division of leading law firm, LCF Law, has recruited three new team members.

During this latest expansion, LCF Residential has appointed two conveyancing assistants, with Umme Karim joining the firm’s Bradford office and Harry Brackenridge starting in the Harrogate office. In addition, Shaheen Iqbal has joined the Bradford team as a post-completions assistant.

LCF Residential now has a 27-strong team based across LCF Law’s four offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley, which gives the firm an unrivalled understanding of the local property market in West and North Yorkshire. The firm works with homebuyers and sellers, as well as estate agents and nearly every mortgage lender in the UK.

Harry recently completed a law degree at Sheffield Hallam University and previously spent 12 months working at LCF Law as a legal assistant, during his studies, between summer 2023 and 2024. Umme completed a postgraduate degree in law at the University of Bradford and Shaheen brings more than 20 years’ worth of experience in the legal sector to her new position.

Left to right is Harry Brackenridge, Shaheen Iqbal and Umme Karim.

In their new roles, Harry and Umme liaise with and update clients and estate agents on sales and purchases, as well as supporting LCF Residential’s wider team by creating and managing files, drafting contracts, verifying identification documents, handling property searches and overseeing mortgage reports.

Shaheen is responsible for overseeing tasks after a property transaction has legally concluded. These include submitting Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) to HMRC, registering property with the Land Registry, and dealing with any post-completion issues or requisitions. She will also manage file closure, ensuring all paperwork is complete, as well as updating clients and lenders on progress.

Julie Davis, head of LCF Residential, said: “We know that buying and selling property can be stressful, so the whole ethos of LCF Residential is about making property sales and purchases run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, for a fixed price with no hidden fees. We also pride ourselves on being proactive and providing regular progress updates and clients are always given direct dial numbers for the individuals working on their behalf.

“Welcoming bright and ambitious individuals like Shaheen, Umme and Harry into our team, to work with clients to ensure their transactions successfully complete is key to this. All three have hit the ground running and are having a positive impact as we continue to grow our client base and the network of mortgage lenders and estate agents that we work with throughout the North of England and beyond.”