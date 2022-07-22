Harrogate's oldest pub reopens in style and here is what it is like

Waiting outside the Coach & Horses as customers arrived at the extensively refurbished inn on West Park was a real coach and horses.

Inside the guests saw for themselves the lavish amount of thought and work which has gone into transforming the famously traditional pub into a bigger, lighter space with a new first-floor dining room with stunning views over the West Park Stray.

One of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional inns, new owners Provenance Inns - the award-winning and local firm which also runs the popular West Park hotel just along the road - have made major changes while retaining a traditional feel.

With a history dating back as far as 1830, the Coach & Horses was part of the elegant tapestry of Harrogate's incredible growth and rise to national prominence in the 19th century.

The new-look Coach & Horses is far more spacious with an upstairs for diners via a new spiralling stair case in the centre of the room and a flexible easy-going atmosphere downstairs where food is just one of the options.

As well as a proper menu, also on offer at the new-look Coach & Horses are local cask ales, traditional pies and an extensive range of gins - not to forget homemade pies, too!

Operations Manager Chris Cartledge said: “As one of just a handful of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional pubs, it’s safe to say that anticipation for the return of the Coach & Horses has been high.

“We’re pleased to say that meticulous care and attention to detail has been taken to ensure the Coach is subtly modernised, whilst restoring original features where possible to their best.”