Harrogate’s oldest pub celebrates as ‘quirky venue’ named among 500 best pubs in England by The Telegraph

A historic pub in Harrogate town centre has been included in a list of the best 500 pubs in the country, according to a national newspaper.

Hales Bar, on Crescent Road, is among The Telegraph’s 500 Best Pubs in England.

The guide, selected by beer, food and travel expert Will Hawkes, features the top 500 pubs across all 48 English counties, highlighting outstanding character, beer, and atmosphere.

The great British pub is in decline, with more than 2,250 closing over the last five years.

The Telegraph’s 500 Best Pubs in England aims to encourage people to discover some of the country’s finest venues.

Hales Bar is known as the most historic and oldest pub in Harrogate.

Speaking about Hales Bar, Will writes: "This Harrogate institution offers not only written education but also – courtesy of its decor – a sense of the past, exemplified by gas lighting and Victorian bar fittings.

"This is a genuinely quirky venue, offering a beer called Old Legover – which will divide opinions – and plenty of comfort in the form of horseshoe-shaped deep-red banquette seating.”

The Cross Keys in Knaresborough has also been included in the prestigious list.

To see the full list, visit https://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/best-pubs-england/