Harrogate’s oldest digital marketing agency celebrates 25 years In business with rebrand

This pioneering business was initially set up by Chris Wilson in 1997, after being asked to build Harrogate Borough Council’s first ever website.

Since then, Kariba has gone on to design and build websites, and provide a range of digital marketing services, for clients in Yorkshire and across the UK.

Kariba’s founder and managing director, Chris Wilson.

To mark the business’ silver anniversary, Kariba has freshened up its branding, for only the second time in its history.

Kariba’s founder and managing director, Chris Wilson, said: “I’m delighted to be able to say that Kariba is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022. Just like the digital industry, Kariba has come a long way since I started the business back in 1997!

“Our brand refresh and new website means we have a more current look and feel, and in turn better reflects who we are and what we do today, so that we can appeal to those ambitious, growth-focused companies whom we love partnering with!

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the next generation of Kariba brings, and hope to be able to celebrate even more success and significant milestones in the years to come.”

Rebrand and new website - Harrogate’s longest-standing digital marketing agency, Kariba.

Kariba currently works with a number of businesses from a variety of different sectors, including Leeds-based commercial insurance broker Gauntlet Group, automotive eCommerce business A1 Detailing and leading worldwide private tutor agency Beacon Education.