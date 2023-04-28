Harrogate's leading bus firm teams up with town's number one radio station in memorable way

A specially-liveried bus is to encourage customers travelling on the firm’s routes across Harrogate, Knaresborough and beyond to use the free on-board Wi-Fi to tune into Your Harrogate on their smartphones.

Your Harrogate’s breakfast presenter and Content Director Nick Hancock plus the radio station’s Commercial Director Adam Daniel joined The Harrogate Bus Company’s drivers Dan Watson and Will Deaton and the bus firm’s Commercial Manager Matt Burley at Harrogate’s famous Stray to see the eye-catching bus revealed for the first time.

Nick Hancock said: “The Your Harrogate bus looks fantastic!

Pictured with Harrogate Bus Company’s specially liveried bus are, from left: drivers Dan Watson and Will Deaton; Your Harrogate Commercial Director Adam Daniel; the bus firm’s Commercial Manager Matt Burley; and Your Harrogate breakfast presenter and Content Director Nick Hancock.

"It’s a brilliant way to promote Your Harrogate as Harrogate’s Number One Local Radio Station, with all the information people need to get around town – while encouraging more of us to leave the car at home and hop on a bus to ease our traffic queues.

"Our live travel news, local weather and what’s on information across the day means we’re the ideal way to stay in touch as you travel, using the free Wi-Fi on the bus and we play the best variety of music all day and all night.

"If that’s not enough, there’s a huge photo of me on the back of the bus – guaranteed to give everyone a shock!”

Harrogate Bus Company’s Commercial Manager Matt Burley said: “We’re delighted to team up with Your Harrogate to create this very special bus.

“Our Wi-Fi is the ideal way to access Your Harrogate using the station’s mobile app, relax and enjoy the area’s favourite local radio station while leaving the driving to someone else."

Your Harrogate is available via the radio station’s app on Apple and Android mobile devices as well as via www.yourharrogate.co.uk.

The station can also be heard on smart speakers and on DAB+ digital radio.