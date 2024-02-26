Harrogate's last 'old school' pub reopens after biggest refurbishment in decades and £300k investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now lighter, brighter and better, the £300,000 freshen-up conducted at The Woodlands by the Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars group means the days of 'old school’ pubs in Harrogate such as the Cock and Castle or Old Trad are long gone.

Located at one of Harrogate’s busy crossroads at Wetherby Road, The Woodlands closed in early January for a month-long root and branch refit in its biggest set of changes since the 1970s.

Rather than its weathered yellow-tinged exterior, the spruced-up pub now boasts timber floorboards a blue-grey and white exterior with signage to match.

Reopened - Managers Paul Caunt and Matt Carr pictured outside The Woodlands in Harrogate after its £300,000 refurbishment. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The improvements include a kitchen upgrade, a beer garden with new tables and chairs and a new sports area with a pool table, traditional darts board and TV showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports

There is also a new food and drinks offer including a classic pub menu, cask and craft ales, wines, spirits and cocktails

The beers include Theakstons and Timothy Taylor’s, Birra Moretti and Beavertown.

Despite the scale of the refurbishment, The Woodlands remains fundamentally a family-friendly community and sports pub with a traditional style.

The pub is also handily located for football fans with Harrogate Town’s EnviroVent Stadium located just 10 minutes on Wetherby Road.