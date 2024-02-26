News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Harrogate's last 'old school' pub reopens after biggest refurbishment in decades and £300k investment

One of Harrogate’s longest-established pubs often overlooked by town centre customers has now reopened after its biggest refurbishment in decades.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Now lighter, brighter and better, the £300,000 freshen-up conducted at The Woodlands by the Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars group means the days of 'old school’ pubs in Harrogate such as the Cock and Castle or Old Trad are long gone.

Located at one of Harrogate’s busy crossroads at Wetherby Road, The Woodlands closed in early January for a month-long root and branch refit in its biggest set of changes since the 1970s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rather than its weathered yellow-tinged exterior, the spruced-up pub now boasts timber floorboards a blue-grey and white exterior with signage to match.

Most Popular
Reopened - Managers Paul Caunt and Matt Carr pictured outside The Woodlands in Harrogate after its £300,000 refurbishment. (Picture Gerard Binks)Reopened - Managers Paul Caunt and Matt Carr pictured outside The Woodlands in Harrogate after its £300,000 refurbishment. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Reopened - Managers Paul Caunt and Matt Carr pictured outside The Woodlands in Harrogate after its £300,000 refurbishment. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The improvements include a kitchen upgrade, a beer garden with new tables and chairs and a new sports area with a pool table, traditional darts board and TV showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports

There is also a new food and drinks offer including a classic pub menu, cask and craft ales, wines, spirits and cocktails

The beers include Theakstons and Timothy Taylor’s, Birra Moretti and Beavertown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the scale of the refurbishment, The Woodlands remains fundamentally a family-friendly community and sports pub with a traditional style.

The pub is also handily located for football fans with Harrogate Town’s EnviroVent Stadium located just 10 minutes on Wetherby Road.

The walls of The Woodlands pub now boast Harrogate Town memorabilia reflecting the club’s long history and recent rise through the divisions in the English Football League.

Related topics:HarrogateBarsHarrogate Town