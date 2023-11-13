Harrogate's food and drink scene welcomes opening of new bar in town centre
Located at 21 Cheltenham Crescent, Locus Bar promises a rich variety of fine wines and cocktails, as well as gin, rum, Spritz – and a bottomless brunch.
The new arrival on Harrogate’s food and drink scene, takes over the spot on a run of bars and restaurants vacated by a previous bar, Bijou & Wild.
Having been launched last Friday night, Locus Bar is set to be a welcome addition to Harrogate nightlife which continues to grow and boasts everything from traditional pubs to craft beer bars, gin joints, microbrewery tap rooms and live music bars.