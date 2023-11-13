News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Harrogate's food and drink scene welcomes opening of new bar in town centre

A new bar has opened in the heart of Harrogate town centre aiming to be the place for cocktails in town.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Located at 21 Cheltenham Crescent, Locus Bar promises a rich variety of fine wines and cocktails, as well as gin, rum, Spritz – and a bottomless brunch.

The new arrival on Harrogate’s food and drink scene, takes over the spot on a run of bars and restaurants vacated by a previous bar, Bijou & Wild.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having been launched last Friday night, Locus Bar is set to be a welcome addition to Harrogate nightlife which continues to grow and boasts everything from traditional pubs to craft beer bars, gin joints, microbrewery tap rooms and live music bars.

Related topics:Harrogate