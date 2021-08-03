Harrogate's first Lidl store to open at former car dealership site after plans approved

This is what the new Lidl store on Knaresborough Road could look like. Photo: Lidl.

Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee has today approved multi-million pound proposals from the German company to open a store at the former Lookers car dealership on Knaresborough Road.

Speaking at a meeting today, Jonathan Harper, a planning consultant representing Lidl, said the proposals would create 40 new jobs.

He said: "Lidl have worked hard with the council to bring forward a proposal which will contribute positively to the surrounding area and enhance the site by bringing it back into beneficial use.

"The development represents a significant investment by Lidl which will undoubtedly boost the local economy and result in the creation of 40 new jobs."

Councillor Robert Windass, who represents the Boroughbridge ward, also spoke in favour of the plans. He said: "This site is derelict at the moment so I think it will be an asset to that part of Harrogate to have this supermarket there.

"Lidl does appear to be a company that looks after local residents and provides a good service."

The plans include a 1,263 sq m sales area, an in-store bakery, customer toilets and 94 parking spaces.

Once built, the store will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Lidl has also submitted plans for a new store in Ripon at St Michael’s Retail Park.

To have your say on these plans go to www.stmichaelsripon-lidl.co.uk