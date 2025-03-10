Harrogate’s DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa sets standard for sustainability with Gold Award recognition

The DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate is celebrating achieving a Gold Award by Green Tourism following several months of environmental commitments by the team.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gold certification was awarded to the hotel for its environmental initiatives undertaken in 2024, which included the team taking on various projects that would contribute to greener travel.

This included everything from tree planting and creating an on-site herb garden, to energy conservation workshops and the adoption of a gorilla to help preserve wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an overall focus on sustainability by parent company, Cairn Hotel Group, the Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa took on the challenge with the aim of contributing positively to the communities it operates in, but also enhancing the overall guest experience by aligning with values of environmental responsibility and social consciousness.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate is celebrating achieving a Gold Award by Green Tourism following several months of environmental commitments by the team

The Green Tourism certification is judged by a panel of expert assessors, ensuring that travel and hospitality businesses reach the criteria required, showcasing a significant commitment to environmental operations and practices.

Through achieving over 80 per cent in the judging, the hotel was able to take home the gold.

Andrew Glover, General Manager at the Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa, said: “We are proud to be the first hotel in the Cairn Hotel Group to achieve the Gold Award for Green Tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This achievement reflects the dedication of the entire team at DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa and our strong commitment to sustainability.

"Every step we take helps protect the environment while enhancing the experience for both our guests and team.”

The hotel will continue its efforts in 2025, ensuring that it is empowering its team to make green decisions and is setting achievable goals to help make the planet a better place all while enhancing the guest experience.