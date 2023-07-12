Harrogate's coolest new bar is to celebrate winning its full licence - and pumps - this week

Since it first opened with a soft launch at 129 Cold Bath Road in May, AAA Vinyl Coffee House & Bar has grown a reputation as a relaxing place to enjoy a coffee or a drink – especially if you area music fan.

That should come as no surprise as its owner Dave Swallow is a world-class sound engineer who has worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse, A-Ha and UB40.

The new Harrogate coffee house/bar boasts a fantastic record deck and hi fi system blending the best of modern technology with authentic vintage speakers.

Harrogate owner Dave Swallow who opened AAA Vinyl Coffee House & Bar at 129 Cold Bath Road in May. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

It also knows its subject when it comes to speciality coffees and has a fantastic little range of canned and bottled beers.

What it hasn’t had – up to now – is hand-pulled beers.

This week AAA is celebrating that all changing.

The full licence and the beer pumps are arriving!

The civilised but laid back approach by owner Dave Swallow, who moved to Harrogate 16 years ago with his wife and family, is already being enjoyed by customers in the Cold Bath Road area.

"If you need a relaxed place to sit and work, maybe even just to ponder, we’ve got you covered,” said Dave.

"At AAA, you’re more than welcome to stay for a couple hours to get that report done or scroll the time away.