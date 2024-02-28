Harrogate's conference trade relief as doubts emerge over plans for rival new Leeds Convention Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds City Council secured outline planning permission for a new Leeds Convention Centre on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank building close to the First Direct Arena in November 2022.

At the time, the development faced stern opposition from Harrogate businesses and politicians, including the now abolished Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate Convention Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although a report at the time said the proposed venue would be a quarter of the size of Harrogate Convention Centre and "focus on significantly smaller events", it also revealed the venue could divert up to 6% of trade away from Harrogate Convention Centre, with further impacts on Harrogate town centre businesses which rely on events.

The changing Leeds skyline - Leeds City Council secured outline planning permission for a new Leeds Convention Centre on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank building close to the First Direct Arena in November 2022. (Picture James Hardisty)

Now, as reported in the Yorkshire Post, the city council appears to be exploring other options for expanding the city's capacity to host conferences.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Conferences generated more than £150m for the Leeds economy in 2022 alone and we are, therefore, committed to exploring all opportunities that will help make us an even more attractive choice for the organisers of major events.

“One option we have is the proposal for a multi-use events building on Clay Pit Lane, outline planning permission for which was secured in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, we are currently working with external partners on further options for enhancing the city’s conference facilities.

“It would be premature at this stage to comment in detail on that work.

“Once we have assessed all the options available to us and decided which would deliver the maximum benefit to the city, then an announcement will be made in due course."

The Leeds City Council spokesperson added that no final decision on the proposed new venue had been made and an "announcement will be made in due course" on the best way forward.