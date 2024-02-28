Harrogate's conference trade relief as doubts emerge over plans for rival new Leeds Convention Centre
Leeds City Council secured outline planning permission for a new Leeds Convention Centre on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank building close to the First Direct Arena in November 2022.
At the time, the development faced stern opposition from Harrogate businesses and politicians, including the now abolished Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate Convention Centre.
Although a report at the time said the proposed venue would be a quarter of the size of Harrogate Convention Centre and "focus on significantly smaller events", it also revealed the venue could divert up to 6% of trade away from Harrogate Convention Centre, with further impacts on Harrogate town centre businesses which rely on events.
Now, as reported in the Yorkshire Post, the city council appears to be exploring other options for expanding the city's capacity to host conferences.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Conferences generated more than £150m for the Leeds economy in 2022 alone and we are, therefore, committed to exploring all opportunities that will help make us an even more attractive choice for the organisers of major events.
“One option we have is the proposal for a multi-use events building on Clay Pit Lane, outline planning permission for which was secured in 2022.
“At the same time, we are currently working with external partners on further options for enhancing the city’s conference facilities.
“It would be premature at this stage to comment in detail on that work.
“Once we have assessed all the options available to us and decided which would deliver the maximum benefit to the city, then an announcement will be made in due course."
The Leeds City Council spokesperson added that no final decision on the proposed new venue had been made and an "announcement will be made in due course" on the best way forward.
North Yorkshire Council, which now owns Harrogate Convention Centre, is set to decide on whether to press ahead with a £49m refurbishment of the town’s biggest venue.