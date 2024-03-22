Harrogate's computer experts look all set to triumph again in UK Tech Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since 1996, Phase 4 Computers Harrogate has been providing top-notch tech support services without charging any diagnostic fees or hourly rates that break the bank.

Last year saw its no-nonsense expertise bring it the 'Best Tech Website' in the Tech Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year Phase 4 Computers, whose shop is located at 29 Regent Parade in Harrogate, has done even better.

Awards success for small Harrogate business - Phase 4 Computers Harrogate has been providing top-notch tech support services without charging any diagnostic fees or hourly rates that break the bank since 1996. (Picture contributed)

They have been nominated for four different awards, thanks to the support and recommendations from tech professionals, vendors, and distributors who recognize the impact of its work.

Richard Towers-Forth of Phase 4 Computers said: "We are honoured to be considered among the best in the field and share this news with our valued partners, customers, and local press.

“This prestigious recognition acknowledges our commitment to innovation, excellence, and performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate SME has been nominated in the following categories:

Tech For Techs Community Expert - Rich Towers-Forth

Best Use Of Social Media

Best Tech Website (not an online store)

Best Shop Front

Richard Towers-Forth said: “We believe in providing honest, plain and simple English advice that helps our clients make informed decisions about their devices.

"We offer repair services for a variety of devices such as computers, consoles, tablets, and phones, catering to both home and business users.

"Additionally, we offer several options for cloud back-up and remote maintenance packages suitable for all."