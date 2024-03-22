Harrogate's computer experts look all set to triumph again in UK Tech Awards
Since 1996, Phase 4 Computers Harrogate has been providing top-notch tech support services without charging any diagnostic fees or hourly rates that break the bank.
Last year saw its no-nonsense expertise bring it the 'Best Tech Website' in the Tech Awards.
This year Phase 4 Computers, whose shop is located at 29 Regent Parade in Harrogate, has done even better.
They have been nominated for four different awards, thanks to the support and recommendations from tech professionals, vendors, and distributors who recognize the impact of its work.
Richard Towers-Forth of Phase 4 Computers said: "We are honoured to be considered among the best in the field and share this news with our valued partners, customers, and local press.
“This prestigious recognition acknowledges our commitment to innovation, excellence, and performance."
The Harrogate SME has been nominated in the following categories:
Tech For Techs Community Expert - Rich Towers-Forth
Best Use Of Social Media
Best Tech Website (not an online store)
Best Shop Front
Richard Towers-Forth said: “We believe in providing honest, plain and simple English advice that helps our clients make informed decisions about their devices.
"We offer repair services for a variety of devices such as computers, consoles, tablets, and phones, catering to both home and business users.
"Additionally, we offer several options for cloud back-up and remote maintenance packages suitable for all."
The Tech Awards will be held on June 21 at the Magna near Sheffield.
More information: https://p4com.com/