Harrogate's Cedar Court Hotels named among UK’s best hospitality employers

The Yorkshire-based hotel group was recognised for its people-first culture, built on respect, development and wellbeing.

Cedar Court Hotels, Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, has been named one of the UK’s Top 30 Places to Work in Hospitality by ‘The Caterer's - Best Places to Work in Hospitality 2025 Awards’ which is a celebration of employment best practice, featuring companies large and small, established and entrepreneurial, and holding them up leaders in employee engagement.

The awards, which are now in their eleventh year, are voted for by the teams across the industry.

With hospitality standing as the UK’s third-largest employer, recruiting over 3.5 million people nationwide, according to UK Hospitality, this recognition highlights Cedar Court’s outstanding commitment to employee wellbeing.

Cedar Court Employees

Spanning three locations across Bradford, Huddersfield, and Harrogate, Cedar Court Hotels employs over 300 people across the business – offering “proper Yorkshire hospitality” across the region.

Cedar Court Tackles Hospitality Turnover Through Employee Development

Operating within a sector known for its high employee turnover – with nearly 40% of hospitality staff leaving their roles each year, according to ‘The Caterer’ – Cedar Court Hotels has placed significant emphasis on the learning and development of its people.

The company’s tailored programmes, including ‘Cedar Saplings’ and ‘Cedar Leader’, are designed to cultivate talent at every level of the organisation, with a proven track record of developing leader who have developed within the organisation.

This unwavering commitment to people development has not gone unnoticed. In 2024, Cedar Court was proudly awarded the HR Excellence in Learning & Development Award, further cementing its reputation as an employer that invests in its team.

A Culture Built Around People

Cedar Court Hotels has redefined its employer brand with a people-first strategy that puts culture at the core of the business.

Their commitment to employee wellbeing goes beyond words, with standout wellbeing perks such as an extra day holiday for birthdays, free Leisure Club membership, mental health first aider support, and an Employee Assistance Programme – all designed to support a healthy, happy, and motivated team.

Everyday achievements in the business are recognised through “Random Acts of Kindness,” while the annual team awards dinner honours standout contributions across the Group.

The refreshed employer brand proudly champions fun, creativity, connection and hospitality – setting a strong benchmark for workplace culture in the hospitality sector.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director of Cedar Court Hotels commented:

“We’re immensely proud to be recognised among the top employers in the UK. This honour is not just a reflection of the journey we have been on, but a celebration of the incredible people who make Cedar Court what it is. Every member of our team contributes to the warm, welcoming and supportive environment that defines our hotels.

“Our culture is built on connection, creativity and having fun – values we live by every day, not just in how we treat our guests, but in how we support each other. Hospitality is fundamentally about people, and at Cedar Court, our people are our purpose.

“We will continue to invest in their growth, wellbeing and success, because we believe that when our teams thrive, our business thrives.”

This latest award joins a growing list of industry recognition for Cedar Court Hotels, including:

Large Hospitality Business of the Year at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024

Hotel of the Year at the Bradford T&A Hospitality Awards

Diner’s Choice Award for Amber’s in Harrogate, plus several TripAdvisor ‘Travelers Choice awards’ which is awarded to the 10% of hotels in the industry across the globe.