Harrogate's Bilton Hall is proud to win 5 star rating for its high quality dining from the Food Standards Agency

Located on Bilton Hall Drive, the nursing home, which is part of the We Care Group, has worked incredibly hard over the last few months to make significant improvements in the kitchen.

The chef ensures that the home provides a high-quality dining experience for residents with a varied menu – all meals are prepared with fresh, locally sourced, seasonal produce and based on the individual tastes and dietary needs of the people the home supports.

Operations Manager at We Care Group, Piriya Suresparan,,said: “It is wonderful that Bilton Hall has received this 5 Star Food Hygiene Rating from Food Standards Agency, which is testament to the hard work of all the team.

Celebrating 5 star rating award for food for Bilton Hall Nursing Home in Harrogate - Pauline Keys, Head Chef and Tracey Turner, Interim Manager. (Picture We Care Group)

“Mealtimes are such an important part of the day for people living in a care home.

"At We Care Group we work hard to make sure that residents enjoy a nutritious meal in a relaxed environment so they can socialise with other residents.”

Recent months have seen Bilton Hall introduce a more robust monitoring system, successfully recruiting into some of the vacancies in the catering department, ensuring training in food safety was completed and has also replaced the flooring in the kitchen.

