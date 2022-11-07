Harrogate’s biggest shopping centre proud to hits 30th birthday this week with free cup cakes and more

Victoria Shopping Centre is welcoming the town’s residents and visitors to nearly two weeks of its 30th birthday celebrations, which will begin this Wednesday, November 9.

Victoria Shopping Centre is welcoming the town’s residents and visitors to nearly two weeks of big birthday celebrations, which will begin this Wednesday, November 9 and take place until November 20.

And the team are inviting visitors to the centre, located between Cambridge Street and James Street, grab a free birthday cupcake from 10am at the centre on Wednesday, where Your Harrogate radio will also be recording a live broadcast.

In recent times, Harrogate’s town centre has undergone significant development as it has said goodbye to many retailers and hello to a lot of new.

But Victoria Shopping Centre has remained steadfastly a familiar sight for Harrogate’s many residents and visitors since it was built and launched in 1992, a rare constant in the town’s ever-developing shopping landscape.

Sometimes described as a “mall inside a stately building”, the centre has chosen the theme of looking back – and those who attend the 30th anniversary celebrations will be transported to the ‘good old days’ through the images shown on the ‘time capsule’.

As part of this, the shopping centre is inviting everyone to share their own photos of the site from the past 30 years to highlight its long-standing relationship with the local community.

A screen displaying these great memories will be playing from November 9-20 on the ground floor of Victoria Shopping Centre.

Your photos can be uploaded on the centre’s website.

James White, Centre Manager of Victoria Shopping Centre, said: “At Victoria Shopping Centre we are passionate about the local community, and we are so pleased to be able to welcome everyone to come and celebrate our 30th birthday with us.

"We are hoping that our birthday party will be an opportunity to bring together a town that is full of pride about its own history, something that Victoria Shopping centre greatly represents.”

Later in the month’s celebrations on November 19 and 20, anyone who visits the centre from 11am- 3pm can be a part of Victoria Shopping Centre’s big 30th birthday party, which will include visits from everyone’s favourite 90s movie characters, including Lightening McQueen on Saturday, and the Terminator on Sunday.

Visitors should also keep an eye out for the giant 1990s themed props throughout the centre which will provide great photo opportunities and selfie moments.

The free photo booth can be spotted on the first floor and party festivities will be found on the ground floor where there will be party games, crafts, prizes, and fun for all the family.

Thirty years after it first opened, the building, along with its stores, acts as a friendly and recognisable sight for those who continue to visit Harrogate’s town centre.

While the appearance of the centre and the town that it remains within has undergone significant change, one thing is certain for the team at Victoria Shopping Centre, the great relationship between Victoria Shopping Centre and Harrogate’s community remains constant.

