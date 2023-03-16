Harrogate’s Betty’s & Taylors helps convoy bringing humanitarian aid to Ukraine civilians in war zone

A week from now 11 vehicles - 10 trucks and 1 ambulance - will set off from the Drivers’ Club at Bowcliffe Hall at Bramham on a 3,000-mile round-trip to Ukraine full of humanitarian aid.

The convoy will endeavour to cross seven countries in six days to hand-deliver the aid to a secure distribution hub in Ukraine.

It’s the convoy’s fourth 3,000-mile round trip to Ukraine in just a year,

The much-needed supplies will include basic necessities such as food, clothing and hygiene products, as well as 1000 refurbished computers, which will go into the education system to help the large population of displaced children and families forced to move due to the war.

The majority of aid being transported has been donated by Yorkshire businessess, including renowned Harrogate brand Betty’s & Taylors Yorkshire Tea.

Other firms supporting the Yorkshire Aid Convoy are Seabrooks Crisps, Bayford Group, Approved Food, Techbuyer Group, Training and Testing Services, TSL Healthcare, Zenith Vehicles and Romero Insurance.

The vehicles are being provided by Walker Movements while Nixon Hire will provide logistical support.

Once the volunteers arrive in Ukraine, the ambulance, donated and driven by Jonathan Turner, CEO of Leeds-based Bayford Group and Bowcliffe Hall, will remain permanently in Ukraine to provide emergency medical transportation.

If you’d like to support the work of the Yorkshire Aid Convoy, financial donations can be made at JustGiving page:

