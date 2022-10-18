Harrogate's Bettys & Taylors Group wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its leadership in sustainable policies

Bettys & Taylor Group receive their Queen's Award - Keith Writer, Taylors Supply Director; Andy Brown, Taylors Managing Director; HM Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Johanna Ropner; Deputy Lieutenant David Kerfoot.

It’s the fourth such award for the company which received its latest honour from the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

The family business is one of just two companies in Yorkshire and Humber to receive the prestigious accolade in the sustainable development category this year.

The Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Johanna Ropner, was joined by Deputy Lieutenant David Kerfoot at the business’s Pagoda House office in Harrogate.

The ceremony was attended by colleagues and business partners from across the Group, including the Group Board and members of the Collaborative CEO.

The presentation offered a special occasion to celebrate the business’s work to integrate sustainability, collaboration, and resilience into the heart of its tea and coffee supply chain through its unique sourcing approach.

As part of their visit, Mrs Ropner and Mr Kerfoot met with some of the Taylors Supply Team and enjoyed a tea tasting session before the formal proceedings began.

Keith Writer, Supply Director at Taylors, said: “In the last five years we’ve focused on further adapting and embedding Taylors Sourcing Approach.

"By working collaboratively with our suppliers and with industry partners, we have been able to help address some of the key social and environmental challenges our tea and coffee growing communities face within their operations and in their wider environment.”

Praising the business for its strong values, the Lord-Lieutenant said she was honoured to present the award on behalf of His Majesty the King.

“There aren’t many businesses that have been recognised with this accolade four times,” she said, “and it is testament to its continued commitment to sustainability and quality that is clearly embedded within Bettys & Taylors.

"It is especially meaningful to see a Yorkshire-based business as a leader in sustainable development, an area which I know His Majesty holds close to his heart.”