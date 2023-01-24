Harrogate's Bettys is so 'proud' to win specialist shop of the year in prestigious UK awards

The accolade is thanks to the public who voted Bettys Specialist Retailer of the Year in the Food & Travel Magazine.

Bettys’ managing director, Simon Eyles said the famous family-run business was proud to have won the award for its physical outlets and online service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bettys is delighted to have scooped this prestigious award,” said Mr Eyles.

The ever-popular Fat Rascal played its part in Bettys of Harrogate winning the Specialist Retailer of the Year award in the Food & Travel Magazine. (Picture Olivia Brabbs)

“We want to say a huge thank you to all the Food & Travel readers and the Bettys customers who voted for us.

"It’s a proud moment for us to have our shops, whether in our Yorkshire branches or online, honoured by our customers in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Food and Travel Reader Awards have been a highlight of the hospitality and travel calendars since 2012 and this year’s edition lived up to its billing at the Royal Automobile Club on Pall Mall.

Celebrating the best from the worlds of food and travel, across 23 categories, restaurants, chefs, hotels, destinations, tour operators, cruise companies and airlines were among those honoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bettys, which first opened its doors in Harrogate in 2019, picked up the award for Specialist Retailer of the Year in a category that included Berry Bros & Rudd; Bettys (Yorkshire); Cheeses of Muswell Hill; HG Walter; (all London) and Cockburns of Leith (Edinburgh); The Umbrella Project.

With Easter coming up on April 9, Bettys has launched its range of handcrafted eggs and novelties.

Advertisement Hide Ad