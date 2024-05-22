Harrogate Woodturning company secures dealership with Record Power Woodworking Machinery
Greenvill Crafts in Killinghall, Harrogate, the only shop dedicated to woodturners in North Yorkshire has secured a deal with Record Power to retail it's products.
Record Power are one of the countries leading woodturning and woodworking machinery manufacturers, specialising in woodturning lathes, bandsaws and tools.
About Record Power: Record Power has a long and impressive history. Established in Sheffield, the heart of the UK’s steel industry, and stretching back over 100 years, we enjoy an enviable reputation for creating high quality tools through our many years of experience and unparalleled knowledge in manufacturing and design. www.recordpower.co.uk
About Greenvill Crafts: Set up in 2017 as a small independent woodturning shop became the only woodturning shop in North Yorkshire in 2023. Greenvill Crafts retail well known brands including Robert Sorby, Chestnut Products, NOVA, Hampshire Sheen and now Record Power. A variety of bandsaws and woodturning lathes are on display in our shop. www.greenvill.co.uk