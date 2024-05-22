Harrogate Woodturning company secures dealership with Record Power Woodworking Machinery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate based woodturning suppliers, Greenvill Crafts have secured a dealership with leading woodworking & woodturning machinery manufacturer, Record Power. Greenvill Crafts are the only woodturning focussed retail shop in North Yorkshire.

Record Power are one of the countries leading woodturning and woodworking machinery manufacturers, specialising in woodturning lathes, bandsaws and tools.

About Record Power: Record Power has a long and impressive history. Established in Sheffield, the heart of the UK’s steel industry, and stretching back over 100 years, we enjoy an enviable reputation for creating high quality tools through our many years of experience and unparalleled knowledge in manufacturing and design. www.recordpower.co.uk

Phillip Darvill, owner of Greenvill Crafts with Record Power products