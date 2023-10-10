Harrogate welcomes brand new Yorkshire Cancer Research charity shop and cafe as it opens its doors at Hornbeam Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new charity shop and cafe opened it’s doors on Monday and provides people the opportunity to browse Yorkshire Cancer Research’s latest boutique-style shop and sample a range of freshly made and locally sourced food at the charity’s first ever cafe.

It is located at the charity’s new research centre at Hornbeam Park and will help to fund research and services that they offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Graham, Director of Retail said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our stylish new charity shop and cafe.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new Yorkshire Cancer Research charity shop and cafe has opened its doors at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate

"Our beautifully-stocked shop will offer a unique experience where people can purchase high quality pre-loved fashion, accessories, home-ware, books and records.

“Thanks to supporters’ kind donations, the shop offers a range of desirable products - from vintage collectables and high-end labels to nearly-new fashion.

"Customers are welcome to shop, try on outfits, discover books, listen to records or simply come and browse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cafe Hornbeam will serve healthy breakfasts, nutritious made-to-order waffles, sandwiches and salads.

Harrogate-based bakery Baltzersen's will be providing daily pastries and cakes, and there will be freshly brewed coffee, a range of speciality teas, shakes and smoothies on offer.

Tony added: “The cafe has been designed to create a warm and welcoming environment for customers to enjoy.

"We hope the new centre will be a great place to come and for a browse or meet up with friends, while helping to save lives in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With both the shop and the cafe staffed with the help of friendly volunteers, all profits will help fund vital cancer research and services for people living in our region.”

The new Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre can be found at Hornbeam Square West on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate

The shop opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday – 9am till 5pm

Sunday – 10am till 4pm

The cafe opening hours are:

Monday to Friday – 8am till 6pm

Saturday – 9am till 5pm

Sunday – 10am till 4pm