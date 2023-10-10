Harrogate welcomes brand new Yorkshire Cancer Research charity shop and cafe as it opens its doors at Hornbeam Park
The new charity shop and cafe opened it’s doors on Monday and provides people the opportunity to browse Yorkshire Cancer Research’s latest boutique-style shop and sample a range of freshly made and locally sourced food at the charity’s first ever cafe.
It is located at the charity’s new research centre at Hornbeam Park and will help to fund research and services that they offer.
Tony Graham, Director of Retail said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our stylish new charity shop and cafe.
"Our beautifully-stocked shop will offer a unique experience where people can purchase high quality pre-loved fashion, accessories, home-ware, books and records.
“Thanks to supporters’ kind donations, the shop offers a range of desirable products - from vintage collectables and high-end labels to nearly-new fashion.
"Customers are welcome to shop, try on outfits, discover books, listen to records or simply come and browse.”
Cafe Hornbeam will serve healthy breakfasts, nutritious made-to-order waffles, sandwiches and salads.
Harrogate-based bakery Baltzersen's will be providing daily pastries and cakes, and there will be freshly brewed coffee, a range of speciality teas, shakes and smoothies on offer.
Tony added: “The cafe has been designed to create a warm and welcoming environment for customers to enjoy.
"We hope the new centre will be a great place to come and for a browse or meet up with friends, while helping to save lives in Yorkshire.
"With both the shop and the cafe staffed with the help of friendly volunteers, all profits will help fund vital cancer research and services for people living in our region.”
The new Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre can be found at Hornbeam Square West on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate
The shop opening hours are:
Monday to Saturday – 9am till 5pm
Sunday – 10am till 4pm
The cafe opening hours are:
Monday to Friday – 8am till 6pm
Saturday – 9am till 5pm
Sunday – 10am till 4pm
For more information, visit https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/shop/harrogate-hornbeam-shop-and-cafe