Harrogate welcomes brand new street art café as Salt N Sugar opens its doors in town centre

Salt N Sugar, located on King’s Road in Harrogate, offers an extensive menu including sweet and savoury crepes, pancakes and waffles, as well as traditional brunch dishes, milkshakes and more.

The child friendly and dog friendly café is open seven days a week from 9am till 5pm and also offers a takeaway service where customers will receive 10 per cent off when they order through their website.

The café’s interior consists of walls that are covered in graffiti – hand painted by owners Marina Prokoiosifi and Danjel Mulla – who have been living in Harrogate for the past few years after moving from Greece.

Danjel Mulla (right) and Marina Prokoiosifi (left) who are the owners of Salt N Sugar on King's Road in Harrogate

Marina said: “Salt N Sugar came to inception one day when me and my business partner were hanging out.

"Danjel wanted something sweet and I wanted something savoury, and there wasn't much on offer to cater to both of us, so I said ‘what if we opened a shop and called it Salt N Sugar?’.

"That same minute, I pulled out my phone and saw that Santar Deli was for sale on King’s Road, so we put on our jackets and headed straight out the door.

“We wanted to bring the chill Athenian vibe that we are used to in Athens so we thought we would bring some of the aspects from the city here, which is why our shop is filled with Graffiti that myself and Danjel created.

"We have been living in Harrogate for a few years and it is the most amazing place to live – the amount of support and welcoming we have had has been absolutely amazing – and we could not have found a better place to move from Greece to.”