Harrogate welcomes brand new macaroni and cheese delivery service offering the ‘ultimate comfort food’
Mac Shack has opened on Bower Street, offering a diverse menu of mac and cheese creations, from classic recipes to unique twists.
From traditional mac and cheese bowls to specialty creations, subs and desserts – there is something for everyone to enjoy.
The founder of Mac Shack said: "We've been overwhelmed by the love and support from our amazing customers.
"Now, we're excited to take Mac Shack to new heights and continue spreading cheesy joy across Harrogate.
"We're committed to delivering high-quality food and exceptional service to our customers.
"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every order is prepared with care and attention to detail."
Mac Shack is available for breakfast and lunch deliveries from 9am till 3pm, Thursdays to Saturdays, and from 9am till 6pm on Sundays.
You can order via Harrogate Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.
For more information, visit the Mac Shack Facebook page.