News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Harrogate welcomes brand new fast food restaurant as Pepe’s Piri Piri opens its doors in town

A new fast food restaurant, that describes itself as “the home of fresh flamed grilled chicken”, has opened its doors in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 12:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pepe’s Piri Piri has opened its 186th store at the former Coral bookmakers on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate and welcomed its first customers on Friday.

The new restaurant offers a wide range of grilled food, freshly prepared to eat in or take home, including wraps, burgers, burritos, quesadillas and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although Pepe’s emphasises health and a family-friendly experience, it remains best known for being “the home of fresh flamed grilled chicken”.

Pepe's Piri Piri, a fast food restaurant offering a range of tasty grilled food, has opened its doors in HarrogatePepe's Piri Piri, a fast food restaurant offering a range of tasty grilled food, has opened its doors in Harrogate
Pepe's Piri Piri, a fast food restaurant offering a range of tasty grilled food, has opened its doors in Harrogate

Its famous piri piri chicken is marinated in Pepe’s six tasty flavours, with options ranging from mango and lime to extremely hot.

A spokesperson for Pepe’s Peri Peri said: “We are looking forward to taking your orders in our 186th store.

"Our menu is freshly cooked and infuses the taste and flavours which are specially created for Pepe's.”

"If you're in the area, do stop by and say hi to the team who are excited to meet you.”

For more information, visit https://www.pepes.co.uk/

Related topics:Harrogate