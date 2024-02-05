Harrogate welcomes brand new fast food restaurant as Pepe’s Piri Piri opens its doors in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pepe’s Piri Piri has opened its 186th store at the former Coral bookmakers on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate and welcomed its first customers on Friday.

The new restaurant offers a wide range of grilled food, freshly prepared to eat in or take home, including wraps, burgers, burritos, quesadillas and much more.

Although Pepe’s emphasises health and a family-friendly experience, it remains best known for being “the home of fresh flamed grilled chicken”.

Its famous piri piri chicken is marinated in Pepe’s six tasty flavours, with options ranging from mango and lime to extremely hot.

A spokesperson for Pepe’s Peri Peri said: “We are looking forward to taking your orders in our 186th store.

"Our menu is freshly cooked and infuses the taste and flavours which are specially created for Pepe's.”

"If you're in the area, do stop by and say hi to the team who are excited to meet you.”