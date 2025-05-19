Harrogate welcomes authentic Indian flavours as new restaurant opens its doors in town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th May 2025, 10:51 BST
A brand new Indian restaurant has opened in Harrogate town centre.

Jodhpur officially opened its doors on Station Parade yesterday (May 18), in the unit formerly occupied by Nutrition Joe’s.

It’s the restaurant’s second location, following the success of its original branch which opened on Kirkstall Road in Leeds in December 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is open on weekdays from 5pm, except Tuesdays, and on weekends from 1pm.

Jodhpur, a brand new Indian restaurant, has officially opened its doors on Station Parade in Harrogate, in the unit formerly occupied by Nutrition Joe’splaceholder image
Jodhpur, a brand new Indian restaurant, has officially opened its doors on Station Parade in Harrogate, in the unit formerly occupied by Nutrition Joe’s

A spokesperson at Jodhpur said: “With hearts full of gratitude and plates full of tradition, we’ve opened our doors to a new city – where every corner of the restaurant tells a story, and every dish celebrates the rich flavours of authentic Indian cuisine.

“From the sparkle of new chandeliers to the aroma of our signature spices, today was not just about a new location - it was about carrying forward a legacy.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for this special moment.

"Harrogate, we’re honoured to serve you.”

For more information about Jodhpur, visit https://jodhpurrestaurant.co.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateLeedsKirkstall Road
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice