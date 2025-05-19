Harrogate welcomes authentic Indian flavours as new restaurant opens its doors in town centre
Jodhpur officially opened its doors on Station Parade yesterday (May 18), in the unit formerly occupied by Nutrition Joe’s.
It’s the restaurant’s second location, following the success of its original branch which opened on Kirkstall Road in Leeds in December 2023.
It is open on weekdays from 5pm, except Tuesdays, and on weekends from 1pm.
A spokesperson at Jodhpur said: “With hearts full of gratitude and plates full of tradition, we’ve opened our doors to a new city – where every corner of the restaurant tells a story, and every dish celebrates the rich flavours of authentic Indian cuisine.
“From the sparkle of new chandeliers to the aroma of our signature spices, today was not just about a new location - it was about carrying forward a legacy.
“Thank you to everyone who joined us for this special moment.
"Harrogate, we’re honoured to serve you.”
For more information about Jodhpur, visit https://jodhpurrestaurant.co.uk/