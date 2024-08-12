Harrogate village family-run pub handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A family-run pub in Harrogate has been given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
The Joiners Arms, located on High Street in Hampsthwaite, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on June 28.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
