Harrogate village country pub handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A country pub in Harrogate has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
The Smiths Arms, located on Otley Road in Beckwithshaw, has been given a new four out of five food hygiene rating, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on May 21.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
