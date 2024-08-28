Harrogate veterinary hospital invites community for ‘behind the scenes’ tour of new £1.6 million clinic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Harrogate Vet is inviting the community to take a tour behind the scenes of its new £1.6 million 24-hour veterinary clinic at an Open Day.

Pet owners will be able to meet the veterinary team at The Harrogate Vet to take a tour round the new facilities, uncover what really happens during a day-in-the-life of a veterinary hospital, and ask everything they have always wanted to know about a veterinary surgery.

Guests will be invited to tour the brand-new state-of-the-art facilities which include a CT scanner, separate dog and cat wards, and two operating theatres.

There will be a variety of fun games and activities for all the family and a charity raffle in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind, Cats Protection and Bilton Hogspital.

Refreshments will also be provided and there will be goody bags to take home.

The new 24-hour clinic occupies a £1.6 million state-of-the-art building on Ripon Way, housing the latest veterinary facilities and equipment.

Its team of highly skilled vets, nurses, patient care assistants and customer care assistants offer a wide range of veterinary services to care for companion animals - including dogs, cats, rabbits and small mammals.

Vaccinations, health checks and routine procedures are offered alongside more complex surgical, orthopaedic and medical treatments.

The new clinic is also the home to The Harrogate Vet’s new 24-hour emergency service.

The clinic is open for routine consultations from 8am until 7pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am until 5.30pm on a Saturday.

Its out-of-hours service will run from 7pm until 8am, Monday to Friday, and from 5.30pm on Saturday, through to 8am on Monday, along with Bank Holidays.

All registered clients of The Harrogate Vet will have full access to its emergency out-of-hours service.

To register a pet, you should call 01423 637333 or email [email protected]

All new patients who register will also be entitled to a free first consultation.

The open day will take place between 10am and 1pm on Sunday, September 1 at Adam House on Ripon Way and everyone is welcome to turn up on the day.

For more information about The Harrogate Vet, visit https://www.theharrogatevet.co.uk