Harrogate vet brings back emergency out-of-hours pet care to the town after five year absence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Harrogate Vet is bringing back its 24-hour emergency services following a five year hiatus, meaning pets and owners will not have to travel to the nearby towns and cities for out-of-hours care.

On average a pet will require emergency veterinary services approximately three times during their lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most common cases seen by vets out-of-hours are seizures, the ingestion of toxins, wounds and orthopaedic injuries, along with vomiting, diarrhoea and uterine infections.

The Harrogate Vet, located on Leeds Road, is bringing back its emergency out-of-hours pet care to the town

The service will be located within a brand new state-of-the-art veterinary hospital which is currently being built on Ripon Road in the north of Harrogate.

This hospital will provide routine veterinary care and procedures during normal hours, in addition to the new out-of-hours emergency service.

Based over two floors, this new £1.6 million facility will house the very latest veterinary facilities and equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five consulting rooms will offer a significant number of vet and nurse appointments, along with two operating theatres and an advanced dental suite.

The site will also house an in-house laboratory, a CT scanner, radiography and ultrasound facilities.

In addition, to keep stress to a minimum for patients, the practice will have a large reception area with separate feline and canine waiting areas, in addition to separate dog and cat hospital wards.

The emergency service will operate 24/7, 365 days a year, with clinical staff on site at all times, so that veterinary care is available whenever a client and their pet may need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of nine vets, nine nurses, four night nurses, one patient care assistant and two six client care advisors will operate the new hospital at the current The Harrogate Vet practice on Leeds Road.

A wide range of advanced services will be offered such as laparoscopic surgery, CT imaging, vaccinations, surgery and dentistry, X-ray, hospitalisation for day cases and laboratory testing.

In addition, veterinary nurses will offer pet health clinics and care for clients and their pets.

Katherine Jacklin BVetMed CertAVP MRCVS, Founder of The Harrogate Vet and Clinical Director, said: “There used to be a hospital in Harrogate which covered the emergency services for all practices in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But this hospital closed its service five years ago and there’s not been any emergency veterinary service since.

“From when we opened five years ago, we have dreamed of providing round the clock care for our patients.

"So we are delighted to announce we’re bringing back 24 hour emergency services for Harrogate’s pets.

“We have a focus on offering exceptional care and the highest clinical standards to our patients, through a personalised and tailored service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And our ethos of being a local, friendly and welcoming practice will be at the heart of our new site - and its emergency service around the clock.”

The Harrogate Vet hospital will be open for routine consultations from Monday to Friday (8am till 7pm), and from 9am till 5.30pm on a Saturday.

Its out-of-hours service will run from Monday to Friday (7pm till 8am) and from 5.30pm on Saturday through to 8am on Monday, including bank holidays.

All registered clients of The Harrogate Vet will have full access to its emergency out-of-hours service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-registration is now available and to register a pet, clients should ring 01423 637333 or email [email protected]

All new patients who register will also be entitled to a free first consultation.