Harrogate turns into hotspot for stag and hen parties as bookings soar by 200% after end of Covid lockdown

For years it was either Prague, Newcastle or – if you were feeling flush – a long weekend in Las Vegas.

However, since lockdown, stags and hens are increasingly flocking to smaller British towns and cities before tying the knot.

It may come as a surprise to some but it is leafy Harrogate that has benefited the most – with bookings rocketing by 200% since lockdown ended.

Matt Mavir, managing director of leading company, Last Night of Freedom, which has been planning world-class stag and hen dos since 1999.

According to the boss of Britain’s biggest stag and hen party provider, smaller cities and towns like Harrogate are benefiting from a dip in demand for some of the industry’s more established destinations.

“Lockdown opened a lot of people’s eyes to the joys of Britain. Staycations really made us appreciate that there’s more to the UK than London and few other big cities,” said Matt Mavir, managing director of leading company, Last Night of Freedom, which has been planning world-class stag and hen dos since 1999.

“The growth in trips to quirkier destinations such as Harrogate is fantastic for stags and hens as they feel like they have so much more choice.

“But it also provides a welcome shot in the arm for their hospitality and tourism sectors.”

Industry data shows that many of the traditional big hitters still reign supreme with stags and hens.

End-of-year figures show Newcastle was Europe’s top stag party destination, with Liverpool favoured by brides-to-be.

But, compared to 2019, the final year before those devastating pandemic restrictions, stag and hen bookings shot up in well over half a dozen less likely destinations.

They include:

Aberdeen – Up 50 per cent

Birmingham – Up 41 per cent

Cambridge – Up 50 percent

Galway – Up 60 per cent

Sheffield – Up 25 per cent

Southampton – Up 57 per cent

Harrogate – Up 200 per cent

Cardiff – 14 per cent

The figures are taken from LNOF’s own internal sales data, as well as the Freedometer, based on weekly industry-wide data taken from a range of sources.