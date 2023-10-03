News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Turkish restaurant handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Efes Bar and Grill, located on Swan Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 23 August.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,270 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A Harrogate Turkish restaurant has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards AgencyA Harrogate Turkish restaurant has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

