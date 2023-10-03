Harrogate Turkish restaurant handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
Efes Bar and Grill, located on Swan Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 23 August.
It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,505 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,270 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/