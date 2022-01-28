Harrogate travel agent Holidays VIP optimistic for the future as Covid restrictions ease

Holidays VIP, a travel agency headquartered in Harrogate, says confidence is reutnring to the hard-hit holiday industry and believes there is hope for the sector as bookings start to increase following the easing of some travel restrictions and changes in Covid testing rules for international travel.

According to Holidays VIP which has recently launched a new year travel campaign, destinations such as Dubai, Mauritius, Barbados and the Algarve have been poluar with customers looking for some sun in 2022, after a long period of uncertainty around travelling abroad.

It is welcoming news following a tough 20 months for the business which has been operating for four years.

Earlier this month, it launched a marketing campaign encouraging customers to have 'A Fresh Perspective' on holidays this year, as restrictions ease and consumer confidence for overseas travel returns.

Holidays VIP has been raising its profile online through over branded videos, digital magazines and social media content and is encouraging holidaymakers to book their 2022 trips through a travel business.

Andy Herridge, Director at Holidays VIP, said: "After an extremely difficult couple of years for our business, we are so pleased to have hopefully turned a corner.

"Since we don't make a profit until customers complete their holidays, we rely heavily on the continuation of travel for the livelihood of our business and for our employees' job security.

“From our recent sales figures, we have seen travel trends in luxury beach holidays and cruises becoming popular, with customers increasingly choosing destinations such as Mauritius and the Maldives for their 2022 holidays.

"So far bookings have mostly been for the months of February and April, and we’re looking forward to helping more customers achieve their new year travel dreams.”

Holidays VIP is a member of The Travel Network Group, the UK’s largest independent travel membership organisation representing more than 1,200 travel businesses.

Gary Lewis, CEO of The Travel Network Group said: “The travel industry has faced huge difficulties these last two years, so in light of the recent positive announcements from Government we are hopeful and remain optimistic for 2022.

“We want to ensure all our members, including Holidays VIP, have the right tools to engage with their customers and gain bookings for this year and beyond."