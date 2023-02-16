Harrogate Town sponsor EnviroVent links up with town's schoolchildren to fly the flag for sustainability

EnviroVent has been Harrogate Town AFC’s stadium sponsor for the last ten seasons and this season they are working with HTAFC Community Foundation to help deliver the Environment programme – working within the community and schools to educate and inspire social action for climate change.

The club’s last home match against Stockport County saw 19 children of EnviroVent staff take part in a Flag Bearer’s Event with players before kick off and a half time penalty shoot-out.

Rachael Tranter, EnviroVent’s Head of People and Safety, said: “As a local business, we are delighted to be involved with Harrogate Town AFC and its work in the community.

"The Flag bearer event was a great opportunity for our staff and their children to get involved with the football club and we look forward to working with a number of local schools on a sustainability project.”

EnviroVent, a leading ventilation manufacturer and installer, has also set local schools a Community Challenge through the Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation.

The challenge is to come up with creative ways to help EnviroVent to reduce, reuse and recycle the cardboard the company uses.

EnviroVent would like local schools to submit their ideas in creative ways, through, for example, drawings, presentation or even on Tiktoks.

It will then invite the entrants with the best ideas to EnviroVent’s new purpose-built zero carbon headquarters in Harrogate to present their ideas and to give them a tour around the zero carbon premises.

Last year saw a low carbon ventilation system by EnviroVent chosen by Barratt Developments for its flagship zero carbon home, known as ‘Z House’.