Harrogate Town signs major supporter in boost to women’s team

Aon plc has announced it is to sponsor the Harrogate Town AFC Ladies team. Pictured: Aon representatives James Fell, Carol Malt and Andy Hall with Town skipper Abbey Smith and the Harrogate Town ladies team, in front of the Aon stand at The EnviroVent Stadium in Harrogate. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

Aon said the investment supported its commitment to making a positive social impact in its communities and aligned with its “inclusive and diverse culture”.

The company’s Harrogate and Leeds Tingley offices will collaborate with the team, which is part of the HerGameToo campaign against sexism in football, on initiatives to promote women in sport, starting with an event to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 8).

James Fell, head of Aon’s Leeds Tingley and Harrogate offices, said it was “important that women’s football receives the same investment as men’s football”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “Fostering an inclusive and diverse culture is part of Aon’s culture and helps drive the best outcomes for our colleagues, clients, firm and the communities in which we work. The sponsorship of Harrogate Town AFC Ladies team aligns with this commitment and we believe it will benefit both organisations as well as the local community.”

Aon employs more than 115 people across Yorkshire.

Sarah Barry, CEO of Harrogate Town AFC, said: “We are delighted with our partnership with Aon and their decision to extend their commitment to the club by becoming our ladies team’s official sponsor. Aon’s values for inclusivity mutually align with our own and there has never been a more exciting time to be involved in women and girls’ football.

“It’s a privilege to be working with a forward-thinking organisation of Aon’s calibre, who epitomises the same values as ourselves, this will really help accelerate the growth in the Harrogate District and beyond”.