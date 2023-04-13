News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate town centre’s massive 150-hour clean-up operation to impress shoppers and visitors

Harrogate’s town centre is ‘gleaming’ again for shoppers and visitors after a 150-hour long clean-up operation.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST

A team was deployed by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) to blitz pavements with hot steam and pressure jet washing covering thousands of sq. footage.

The spring clean was overseen by Chris Ashby, the BID’s in-house street ranger, and included:

Cambridge Street, Beulah Street, Oxford Street, Cambridge Road, James Street, Parliament Street, West Park, John Street, The Ginnel, Montpellier Mews, Kings Road and Station Parade.

Spring clean in Harrogate town centre - A team was deployed by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) to hot steam and pressure jet washing thousands of sq. footage.
The operation was part of Harrogate BID’s objective of keeping the town ‘safe, clean and welcoming’.

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “With Harrogate being a key visitor destination, first impressions really do count.

“I would encourage all businesses in the BID community to make the most of the additional services the street ranger team offers over and above the deep cleaning.”

Interested businesses should email [email protected]

The spring clean team hit the streets of Harrogate town centre as part of a 150-hour long clean-up operation.

More information: www.harrogatebid.co.uk.

