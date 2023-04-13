Harrogate town centre’s massive 150-hour clean-up operation to impress shoppers and visitors

A team was deployed by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) to blitz pavements with hot steam and pressure jet washing covering thousands of sq. footage.

The spring clean was overseen by Chris Ashby, the BID’s in-house street ranger, and included:

Cambridge Street, Beulah Street, Oxford Street, Cambridge Road, James Street, Parliament Street, West Park, John Street, The Ginnel, Montpellier Mews, Kings Road and Station Parade.

The operation was part of Harrogate BID’s objective of keeping the town ‘safe, clean and welcoming’.

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “With Harrogate being a key visitor destination, first impressions really do count.

“I would encourage all businesses in the BID community to make the most of the additional services the street ranger team offers over and above the deep cleaning.”

Interested businesses should email [email protected]”

The spring clean team hit the streets of Harrogate town centre as part of a 150-hour long clean-up operation.