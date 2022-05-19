Harrogate town centre shop reopens after renovation with 'queue of customers'

Located at 23-24 Montpellier Hill, the store manager at TOAST said the new-look shop would be a great asset for Harrogate's retail sector.

"We are thrilled with the renovation, the shops look fantastic," said Scarlett Stewart. "It is going to be great for retail trade and for Harrogate as a town."

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at 23-24 Montpellier Hill, the store manager at TOAST said the new-look shop would be a great asset for Harrogate's retail sector.

A Harrogate shop on one of the town's most fashionable addresses has reopened after a major renovation.

Located at 23-24 Montpellier Hill, the store manager at TOAST said the new-look shop would be a great asset for Harrogate's retail sector.

"We are thrilled with the renovation, the shops look fantastic," said Scarlett Stewart. "It is going to be great for retail trade and for Harrogate as a town."

Specialising in modern, simple clothing for both women and men and functional thoughtful pieces for the home, the reopening of TOAST attracted queues of customers.

Store manager Scarlett Stewart said: "We are thrilled with the renovation, the shops look fantastic.

""It is going to be great for retail trade and for the Harrogate town.

"Since we reopened the shop we have been inundated with customers since, we even had a queue of customers waiting outside before the opening."

Tonight, Thursday, the shop is to play host to a special event at 6pm.

TOAST Circle Talk & Clothes Swap - The Craft of Use will see Kate Fletcher, Professor at the Centre for Sustainable Fashion at London College of Fashion explore ideas and practices of durability including from outside the global north, clothing volumes and the usership of garments.

After the talk there will be a chance for customers to swap their old TOAST pieces with other customers, share the story of that garment, and be inspired to find other worn pieces to cherish and take home.

Store manager Scarlett Stewart said: "TOAST Circle, our clothes swapping initiative, looks at a garment's life beyond its first wearer, and allows us to foster a more conscious, thoughtful and circular lifestyle.