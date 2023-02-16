Harrogate town centre set to lose yet another high street store later this month

The store in the Victoria Shopping Centre has announced it will close on Sunday, February 26.

It follows dozens of store closures across the country by the high street fashion retailer in recent years.

Several big names have already fallen victim to the challenging economic picture and the news comes less than two weeks after River Island closed its Harrogate store.

New Look in Harrogate will be closing it’s doors to the public for good at the end of this month

A New Look spokesperson said: “As part of the normal course of business, New Look occasionally closes sites, but also opens new stores when the right opportunities arise.

"While a small number of stores have closed in recent months, our most recent new openings were in November 2022 and we have plans for further openings in the first half of this year.”

There are approximately 400 New Look stores still open on the high street, with the nearest located in Leeds and York.